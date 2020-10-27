Moda Health teams up with Fitbit to offer health trackers to 64,000+ members

Portland, Ore.-based insurer Moda Health will provide Fitbit devices to more than 64,000 members as part of its new digital health offerings, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

Under the partnership, Moda will provide eligible members throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska with access to Fitbit devices, programs and health coaching as an embedded health benefit. The insurer will integrateing the Fitbit benefits into its plans beginning Jan. 1, 2021, and options will initially be available to Moda's individual and small group members in Oregon and Alaska as well as some members of Moda's Medicare Advantage plans.

Moda members participating in the program will each receive a subsidized Fitbit Inspire 2 device, at no cost for eligible Medicare Advantage members, and access to Fitbit's connected health platform, which includes one-on-one health coaching with a certified health coach or licensed professional who creates a personalized health plan tailored to members' activities and goals.

