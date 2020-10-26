9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. 'Ohana Health Plan, part of Centene Corp., teamed up with Samsung to supply five Hawaii-based healthcare providers with 150 free smartphones so patients can participate in telehealth services.

2. Comcast and Independence Health Group, the parent company of Independence Blue Cross, expanded their digital health joint venture Quil through the launch of a new in-home health monitoring platform for seniors.

3. Cleveland Clinic began working with a group of tech companies including Navenio, IBM and Deloitte to implement an indoor GPS system for caregivers across its new London hospital campus.

4. Avia, a Chicago-based digital health network for healthcare organizations, recently renewed and formed new partnerships with health systems including Geisinger and OSF HealthCare.

5. Banner Health on Oct. 15 announced it will implement Innovaccer's interoperability platform as part of its patient data consolidation strategy.

6. Children's Mercy Kansas City partnered with biotechnology company Pacific Biosciences of California and Microsoft on a genomic research and tech development project to combat rare diseases.

7. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., teamed up with with Ramat Gan, Israel-based Sheba Medical Center to create new telemedicine and digital health products and technologies

8. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare developed an Alexa skill for home health.

9. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network inked a multimillion-dollar deal to install new ultrasound technology and IT workflow software.

