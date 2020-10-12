Centene, Samsung donate 150 smart devices to Hawaii providers for virtual care

'Ohana Health Plan, part of Centene Corp., is teaming up with Samsung to supply five Hawaii-based healthcare providers with 150 free smartphones so patients can participate in telehealth services.

'Ohana Health Plan provided the Samsung smartphones to the following federally qualified healthcare centers: Hamakua Health Center; Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services; Malama I Ke Ola Health Center; Waimanalo Health Center; and West Hawaii Community Health Center.

The smartphones will also include 90 days of free wireless services. Many of the selected FQHCs are located in rural and underserved communities, where patients experience barriers to care such as transportation. Providers receiving the devices will determine which of their patients needs them and then distribute the devices. With the smartphones, patients will be able to participate in talk, text and videoconferencing sessions with physicians.

'Ohana Health Plan launched in 2008 and serves Medicaid and Medicare patients.

