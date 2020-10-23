St. Luke's University Health Network spends $11M on GE Healthcare ultrasound tech: 4 details

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network inked a multimillion-dollar deal to install new ultrasound technology and IT workflow software.



Four details:



1. The health system purchased GE Healthcare's LOGIQ E10 for General Imaging and Vivid E95 for Echocardiography and related workflow software for $11 million.



2. GE Healthcare will install 76 ultrasound systems through the end of the year and deploy in its largest ever single-order deal in the U.S.



3. St. Luke's said it plans to incorporate the technology across its 12 hospitals in the vascular, radiology and echocardiology departments.



4. The health system said it expects to save $300,000 per year by making radiology more efficient with the GE Healthcare technology.



