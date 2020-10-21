ChristianaCare launches Alexa skill for home health: 4 details

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has developed an Alexa skill for home health.

Four details:

1. On Oct. 21, the health system announced the Home Care Coach, a care plan delivered as a voice-driven capability, or skill, via Amazon's digital assistant Alexa. Providers can customize a patient's care plan, and then the patient can ask Alexa questions about the plan and their prescriptions.

2. The skill is among the first HIPAA-eligible Alexa skills.

3. ChristianaCare front-line caregivers designed the skill in collaboration with patients.

4. The health system launched the skill among a select group of patients and expects to expand the program.

