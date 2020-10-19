Holy Name Medical Center inks digital health partnership with Israel medical center

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., is partnering with Ramat Gan, Israel-based Sheba Medical Center to create new telemedicine and digital health products and technologies, according to an Oct. 18 Times of Israel report.

Holy Name will work with Sheba Medical Center's Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate Innovation Program, which collaborates with digital health startups to develop new technologies and solutions to solve medical challenges.

"Working in tandem with Sheba will enable us to participate in an open collaboration with world leaders in global healthcare innovation, all of us working together to find new and innovative ways to deliver patient care," Holy Name Medical Center President and CEO Michael Maron in a statement, according to the report.

More articles on digital transformation:

Takeda aims for growth with AWS, Accenture partnership: 5 details

Children's Mercy Kansas City, Microsoft team up on genomics data initiative for cloud

How a former Target exec transformed innovation at Banner Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.