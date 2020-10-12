Independence Health Group, Comcast joint venture to launch remote monitoring platform for seniors

Comcast and Independence Health Group, the parent company of Independence Blue Cross, are expanding their digital health joint venture Quil through the launch of a new in-home health monitoring platform for seniors, per an Oct. 12 news release.

Five details:

1. The new platform, dubbed Quil Assure, will feature ambient sensors, voice technology and integrated emergency assistance, along with caregiver coordination tools and resources.

2. The goal of the platform is to help caregivers stay connected with aging family and friends who want to live independently but need in-home support.

3. Quil plans to integrate the new platform with its existing consumer engagement platform, Quil Engage, that allows individuals and their caregivers to better manage their health.

4. Quil Assure learns consumer behavior over time using the ambient sensors to monitor the individual's activity and health tracking.

5. Quil plans to begin a series of pilots for the new platform in December with an official launch targeted for consumers by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

More articles on digital transformation:

9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Centene, Samsung donate 150 smart devices to Hawaii providers for virtual care

UPMC joins $15M funding round for AI startup, providing summary transcripts of clinical encounters

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.