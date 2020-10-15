Geisinger, OSF HealthCare ink digital transformation partnerships with Avia

Avia, a Chicago-based digital health network for healthcare organizations, recently renewed and formed new partnerships with health systems including Geisinger and OSF HealthCare, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System renewed its membership with Avia to get more support for its Steele Institute's Digital Transformation Office. Avia will help Geisinger prioritize advanced and predictive analytics, informatics, software development, product design and management, and experience strategy capabilities as the digital transformation office assesses the market for digital solutions that support these functions.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare tapped Avia to help identify digital technology opportunities for its financial operations. Avia performed an assessment to determine where the health system could apply artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to create a sustainable cost structure and next plans to create a prioritization framework with final recommendations for the OSF HealthCare executive team.

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services enlisted Avia to help launch new telehealth services and models of care to digitally connect with patients and support both local and remote communities.

