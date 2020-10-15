Banner Health partners with Innovaccer for data interoperability: 3 details

Banner Health will implement Innovaccer's interoperability platform as part of its patient data consolidation strategy, according to an Oct. 15 news release.

Three details:

1. Banner Health will deploy Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform, which is built with fast healthcare interoperability resources, the national data-sharing standard.

2. With the data platform, Banner Health will be able to integrate clinical and payer data distributed across its hospitals, practices and systems for a comprehensive view of patients' records.

3. The partnership also supports Banner Health's population health management strategy because the platform gives providers real-time updates on care gaps and coding gaps to create a more comprehensive view of the patients.

"Banner Health's mission is to 'make healthcare easier, so that life can be better," said Julie Smith, vice president of clinical applications at Banner Health, according to the news release. "Technology plays a critical role in our efforts to create a robust population health management strategy. In our partnership with Innovaccer, we are confident in our path forward."

