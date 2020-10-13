Cleveland Clinic to deploy location tech for workforce tasking at new London campus

Cleveland Clinic is working with a group of tech companies including Navenio, IBM and Deloitte to implement an indoor GPS system for caregivers across its new London hospital campus, according to an Oct. 13 news release.

Navenio is a spinout of Oxford University and provides indoor location technologies delivered via smartphone sensors. By partnering with Navenio, Cleveland Clinic London caregivers will use the system to provide their location data when their shift starts. Navenio is then able to register when a user's region changes within the hospital and can assign tasks to staff based on their location.

Deloitte and IBM are helping manage the project, which integrates technologies from vendors including Vocera and Ascom. Cleveland Clinic London is slated to open in early 2022.

