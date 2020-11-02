Baltimore medical center rolls out wayfinding, patient engagement platform

Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center is implementing a new digital front door mobile platform that allows patients to access indoor wayfinding capabilities, view their medical records in Epic MyChart and manage prescriptions all in one app.

GBMC tapped mobile cloud platform Phunware to help create the new patient engagement tool, which supports more than 1.2 million square feet of indoor medical space across the system. In addition to several primary care offices across the region, the 342-bed hospital's main campus also includes three medical office buildings.

Phunware's digital front door offers mobile app tools for patients and providers and also integrates with EHRs including Epic, according to the Oct. 29 news release.

"By utilizing Phunware's technology, GBMC patients will have access to their medical record, while also being able to use the mobile app to easily navigate to and from in-person appointments," GBMC Vice President and CIO Dave Hynson said in the news release. "Additionally, patients can continue to connect with their providers virtually whether they are at home or on the go."

More articles on digital transformation:

New York hospital deploys Bluetooth stethoscope for telehealth exams

Fitbit gets $2.5M to test wearable tech COVID-19 early detection algorithm on Northwell Health employees

Baylor Scott & White deploys concussion test app to sidelines for student athletes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.