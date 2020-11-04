Mass General expands digital health partnership with virtual pain management provider

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and its digital health innovation center recently expanded their collaboration with Fern Health, a virtual musculoskeletal pain management program.

MGH and Fern Health established their partnership 18 months ago; the contract expansion includes a multiyear collaboration in which MGH will validate the company's upcoming product lines, pilot new products in a clinical setting and investigate new scientific approaches to pain management, according to the Oct. 29 news release.

Fern Health developed its current product suite, which includes a musculoskeletal pain management program delivered virtually, in collaboration with MGH and validated by the health system.

Through the expanded collaboration, Fern Health will also get access to a MGH dataset of 10 million de-identified patient records to help support predictive analytics and the development of pain management programs tailored to the specific needs of the patient.

