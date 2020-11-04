Microsoft launches Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare

Microsoft has launched Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, an offering that provides healthcare organizations with digital tools for improved interoperability and data analysis.

The offering was announced Oct. 28 in a blog post written by Tom McGuinness, Microsoft's corporate vice president of worldwide health.

"Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare provides trusted and integrated capabilities that deliver automation and efficiency on high-value workflows as well as deep data analysis functionality for both structured and unstructured data, that enable healthcare organizations to turn insight into action," Mr. McGuinness wrote.

Microsoft said its Cloud for Healthcare lets providers connect with patients via telehealth, optimize insights, collaborate with other healthcare organizations and experience a more cohesive workflow. It also allows patients to access digital tools and secure portals that can connect them to their healthcare providers.

Mr. McGuinness said Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare plans to release regular updates and continually expand its cloud capabilities for healthcare providers, payers, drugmakers and medical device companies.

