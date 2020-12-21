6 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are six recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. The California governor's office rolled out the University of California San Diego Health's COVID-19 exposure notification system across the state beginning Dec. 10. UCSD Health launched the CA Notify app, which uses Google and Apple's mobile exposure notification technology, earlier this year.

2. Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for its technology-driven healthcare model, Living Health.

3. Some front-line workers at UCHealth were given wearable body sensors to track their health after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Aurora, Colo.-based health system's partnership with BioIntelliSense.

4. UnitedHealthcare will offer certain members of its wearable device well-being program a six-month free subscription to Apple Fitness+ beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

5. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth expanded its partnership with clinical biotech company Berg to form a new research collaboration focused on using artificial intelligence to study metabolic, neurological and musculoskeletal disorders.

6. The Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up with Israel-based health IT company MDClone to make healthcare data easier to access and use among researchers and other operational staff lacking technical training.

More articles on digital transformation:

