UC San Diego Health expands pilot of COVID-19 exposure notification app across California

The California governor's office is rolling out the University of California San Diego Health's COVID-19 exposure notification system across the state beginning Dec. 10.

UCSD Health launched the CA Notify app, which uses Google and Apple's mobile exposure notification technology, earlier this year before expanding the pilot to UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara and UC Riverside.

By partnering with UCSD Health, the governor's office will make the CA Notify app available to all Californians. The app confidentially notifies users who opt in if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

UCSD Health is under contract with the state to provide infrastructure, education and support for the exposure notification system, including a call center to answer questions about the mobile tool as well as a public website.

More articles on digital transformation:

Olive acquires AI company focused on prior authorizations: 5 details

Biofourmis launches national hospital-at-home virtual care program

Northwell rolls out COVID-19 screening chatbot for New York employers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.