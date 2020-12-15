AdventHealth joins clinical biotech research initiative on age-related diseases: 3 things to know

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth formed a new research partnership Dec. 15 focused on using artificial intelligence to study metabolic, neurological and musculoskeletal disorders.

Three things to know:

1. The nonprofit health system is expanding its partnership with Berg, a clinical biotech company, as part of the research collaboration.

2. AdventHealth's translational research department will work with Berg using the company's AI-powered biology platform to examine potential biomarker signatures of age-related disease.

3. Berg's technology focuses on using biomarkers to accelerate research developments and identify new therapeutic treatments for diseases. Together, the organizations will study exercise therapy treatments for aging skeletal muscle as well as metabolomics.

"Berg's AI platform will be invaluable for developing an optimal strategy to collect and monitor clinical data across a variety of age-related disorders and to understand the biological mechanisms underlying the aging process, along with the benefits of nutritional and exercise therapies," said Bret Goodpaster, scientific director of AdventHealth's Translational Research Institute, according to the news release.

