20 key health system AI tool rollouts in 2020
Artificial intelligence has proven itself as a technology that can make significant improvements to workflow efficiency in hospitals, with many hospitals adopting AI tools so that clinicians can have more time to spend treating patients.
Below are 20 hospital and health system launches of artificial intelligence tools Becker's Hospital Review reported in 2020:
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., began using Viz.ai, an AI-powered software that can recognize and respond to stroke within minutes.
- Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health also implemented Viz.ai's stroke detection software.
- Los Angeles-based Huntington Hospital also deployed Viz.ai's software.
- Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network adopted Viz.ai's software as well.
- Phoenix-based Banner Health partnered with Buoy Health to deploy its AI-powered digital triage tool to help patients navigate their care options online.
- Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health entered a partnership with Lirio, beginning with a direct investment in the AI software startup's behavior change platform.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health implemented AI technology to analyze imaging data and physicians' notes to improve the health system's care quality and outcomes in diagnostic imaging.
- Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare began using patient engagement software startup Gyant's AI-powered virtual clinical assistant to aid healthcare providers as they offer patients COVID-19 screening for and education about the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with the state's health department to create an AI-powered tool that can identify zones of greater COVID-19 transmission in southern Minnesota.
- Mayo Clinic also began using AI software from U.K. health tech company Ultromics to analyze echocardiograms of COVID-19 patients to identify how the virus affects the cardiovascular system.
- Mayo Clinic also entered a collaboration with Diagnostic Robotics to implement its AI platform that predicts patients' hospitalization risk and triages them to appropriate care.
- UC San Diego Health developed and applied an AI algorithm to more than 2,000 lung X-ray images, helping radiologists more quickly identify signs of early pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.
- Mount Sinai Health System in New York City began using an AI algorithm that can quickly detect COVID-19 based on how lungs appear in CT scans along with patient data such as age, sex, symptoms, bloodwork and potential contact with the virus.
- Mount Sinai Health System researchers also deployed machine learning-powered models that identify high risk and likelihood of mortality in COVID-19 patients.
- La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System invested in AI technology that would help collect insurer payments and lower administrative errors as well as speed up the time it takes to receive outstanding payments.
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center began using GE Healthcare's AI-powered imaging technology daily to identify patients' collapsed lungs.
- UC San Diego Health partnered with Amazon Web Services to deploy an AI imaging algorithm to detect COVID-19 in 10 days.
- Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare launched a new AI system that allows providers to better predict which patients are most likely to develop sepsis.
- Houston Methodist Hospital began using an AI-powered risk calculator that predicts the likelihood a patient will develop breast cancer and recommends whether a biopsy should be performed.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth started using AI to build a patient registry biobank to deliver targeted treatment for COVID-19 patients.
