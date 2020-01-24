Huntington Hospital implements AI-powered stroke detection platform

Los Angeles-based Huntington Hospital tapped Viz.ai to implement its computer triage system that helps facilitate earlier access to care for stroke patients, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

Viz.ai's software uses artificial intelligence to analyze CT scans for potential large vessel occlusion strokes.

The technology will help Huntington Hospital to detect LVO strokes more quickly, which can save critical time devoted to diagnosis and treatment of strokes. Once a stroke is identified, the AI system immediately notifies the hospital's neurovascular specialists who can begin treatment.

"With stroke, time is brain," said Arbi Ohanian, MD, medical director of Huntington Hospital's stroke program, according to the report. "…[the technology] truly changes the way that we deliver stroke care which we believe will result in improved outcomes for our patients."

More articles on artificial intelligence:

Health Catalyst becomes 1st healthcare member of Partnership on AI

Investors poured $4B into healthcare AI in 2019: 3 notes

Vanderbilt researchers receive $2.7M to use AI for suicide prediction

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.