Investors poured $4B into healthcare AI in 2019: 3 notes

Artificial intelligence startups around the world raised a record-setting $26.6 billion in 2019, with healthcare receiving a larger share of that total than any other industry, according to a new CB Insights report.

Three findings from the report:

1. Of the 2,235 investment deals across AI startups last year, 367 were in healthcare, for a total of $4 billion.

2. The surge in funding for AI startups in healthcare and beyond was led by a swath of "mega-rounds" of financing reaching at least $100 million, as well as a new crop of "unicorn" startups valued at $1 billion or more. In healthcare, Babylon Health achieved both designations: It reached unicorn status after raising $550 million in August for its AI-enabled medical chatbot.

3. 2019 also saw a record number of AI startups making exits, either through mergers and acquisitions or initial public offerings. Of the 231 M&A deals and 10 IPOs across all industries, healthcare startups were responsible for 17 M&A deals and two IPOs.

View the full report here.

More articles on AI:

Vanderbilt researchers receive $2.7M to use AI for suicide prediction

Medtronic CEO: $1.6B Mazor Robotics acquisition is 'beginning to pay off'

IBM proposes guidelines to battle AI bias

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.