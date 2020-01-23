Health Catalyst becomes 1st healthcare member of Partnership on AI

The Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society, founded by Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants to research and distribute best practices on the responsible use of AI, welcomed Health Catalyst as a partner on Jan. 22.

The startup's addition to the coalition makes it the first solely healthcare-focused member of the Partnership on AI. Health Catalyst offers healthcare providers analytics software to draw real-time insights from raw clinical data; recently named partners include Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health & Hospitals, Oklahoma City-based Integris Health and Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman's Hospital.

"Ethical concerns about the use of AI in healthcare have historically swung from a lack of thinking about AI in the context of health equity to a significant increase in concerns that AI might increase disparities," Jason Jones, PhD, Health Catalyst's chief data science officer, said in a statement. "We are now embarking on a journey to not only avoid exacerbating health disparities through AI, but to actually use AI specifically to support organizations in their efforts to achieve greater health equity."

More articles on AI:

Investors poured $4B into healthcare AI in 2019: 3 notes

Vanderbilt researchers receive $2.7M to use AI for suicide prediction

Medtronic CEO: $1.6B Mazor Robotics acquisition is 'beginning to pay off'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.