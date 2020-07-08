GE, University Hospitals Cleveland partner on AI lung-imaging tech

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center is now using GE Healthcare's artificial intelligence-powered imaging technology daily to identify patients' collapsed lungs.

Radiologists read dozens of images a day, a process that often takes several hours. GE's artificial intelligence-enabled mobile X-ray system flags images of patients who need immediate intercession, ensuring that patients with collapsed lungs receive more timely care.

GE partnered with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center last year to test its imaging technology's ability to triage and notify physicians of critical findings. After a successful evaluation, the medical center has now adopted the tech for daily use, flagging seven to 15 cases of collapsed lung per day.

"Employing this equipment means better care for our patients," Amit Gupta, MD, one of the project's lead investigators said in a July 7 news release. "It’s now not just the humans working for them; now the machines are assisting in the patient’s welfare. This improves workflow as well as patient care."

