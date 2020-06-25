Microsoft AI health director: How AI is fueling intelligent health systems

Advances in artificial intelligence are helping pave the way for intelligent health systems, which focus on using AI and data to establish care and operational strategies, according to Tom Lawry, national director for AI, health and life sciences at Microsoft.

During Microsoft's June 23 virtual summit on AI, Mr. Lawry discussed the potential of AI in the healthcare space and why large organizations should create their own infrastructures to store all the data they own, control, manage and use, according to Government Technology. By having full control of the data, organizations can use it to derive insights and make strategy decisions more quickly.

More than just the technology, healthcare organizations are also starting to view AI as a culture and a mindset, Mr. Lawry said.

"What we’re seeing in that AI-powered world in healthcare is many organizations moving away from the traditional provision of services, and toward the use of AI to create what’s coming to be known as intelligent health systems,” he said. “Intelligent health systems leverage data and AI to create strategic advantage, and they do that by making services more efficient."

While still early on in the journey, intelligent health systems will focus on using AI, data analytics and other technologies to improve operations and experiences across all touch points and channels of care for consumers, such as chatbots or real-time monitoring devices.

