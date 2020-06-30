Mayo Clinic to implement AI-powered predictive patient triage platform

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on June 30 announced a new collaboration with Diagnostic Robotics to implement its artificial intelligence platform that predicts patients' hospitalization risk and triages them to appropriate care.

The platform uses AI tech, EHR data and a questionnaire to perform clinical intake of patients visiting emergency departments and urgent care clinics as well as patients at home, according to a news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review. Mayo Clinic will go live on the platform in the next few months.

Once the patient completes the questionnaire, Mayo Clinic staff can review the individual's self-reported condition, potential diagnoses and their hospitalization risk score to support the physician's decision-making process. The platform will support Mayo Clinic's emergency medicine department.

