AI, EHR combo may be the new way patients select caregivers

Combining the respective capabilities of EHRs and artificial intelligence may provide patients with more personalized caregiver recommendations, according to Quartz.

Many patients currently rely on friendly recommendations and online rating systems to choose their healthcare providers. However, each patient's needs and experiences are significantly different, so these methods often leave patients unsatisfied with their caregivers.

EHRs house vast amounts of data on physicians, the patients they treat and hospital performance over time. AI can sort through these mammoth data repositories to identify patterns, predict outcomes and draw comparisons between patients.

By considering each patient's unique qualities, algorithms can be constructed to match patients with physicians who have treated patients who fit a similar profile. AI can also intervene when referral patterns are broken by recommending a better option.

