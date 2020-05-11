Mayo Clinic tests AI to map how coronavirus affects heart health

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will use artificial intelligence software from U.K. health tech company Ultromics to analyze echocardiograms of COVID-19 patients to identify how the virus affects the cardiovascular system.

The research will help Mayo Clinic and Ultromics jointly develop an image analysis application to pinpoint the novel cardiac features of COVID-19 and help physicians more quickly triage and treat high-risk patients, according to a news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The multi-site study will analyze echocardiography exams over a three-month period of 500 COVID-19 positive men and women, ages 18-89. Researchers are primarily interested in assessing automated cardiac measurements and ejection fraction, or the percentage of how much blood the heart's left ventricle pumps with each contraction, to classify COVID-19 patient outcomes.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

AI can categorize lung nodules' cancer risk, study suggests

Some physicians apprehensive about AI's ability to diagnose COVID-19

AI spots potential COVID-19 treatment drug within two days

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.