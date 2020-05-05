Some physicians apprehensive about AI's ability to diagnose COVID-19

Hospitals have been turning to artificial intelligence to help diagnose and assess COVID-19 patients, but physicians have mixed reviews on the technology's effectiveness, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Some hospitals are using AI globally to assess patients' lung scans to alleviate radiologists' workloads and expedite the diagnostic process. However, most of these AI technologies were not designed to treat COVID-19, but rather conditions such as tuberculosis or viral-induced pneumonia.

Some physicians argue that AI can help them diagnose COVID-19 cases more quickly, as swab tests can take days to produce results. Other physicians have also expressed that they do not feel comfortable making decisions about their patients. hospital stays based on AI, since they usually look for visual indicators of the virus that cannot be translated via an algorithm.

To view the full report, click here.

