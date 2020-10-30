Lehigh Valley Health Network rolls out stroke detection AI tool

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network has deployed an artificial intelligence-powered tool at all of its hospitals to save clinicians time when triaging, diagnosing and treating strokes, the health system announced Oct. 29.

The software, called Viz.ai, analyzes patients' brain scans to identify large vessel occlusion strokes and produces clear imaging, which is sent directly to the mobile devices of neurologists and interventional radiologists. It also allows the care team to consult with each other on the best course of action in real time, using a HIPAA-compliant mobile interface similar to texting.

"It's truly revolutionizing care," Yevgeniy Isayev, MD, a Lehigh Valley Health Network neurologist, said in a news release. "With stroke care, every minute counts in saving a person’s brain, and Viz.ai estimates that this streamlined communication saves care teams an average of 20 minutes."

