CMS names 7 finalists for its AI challenge

CMS selected seven healthcare organizations, which will each receive $60,000, as finalists advancing to the second stage of its Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge, the agency announced Oct. 29.

The challenge, which launched in March 2019, encourages companies to create AI tools that can predict unplanned healthcare facility admissions and adverse events within 30 days. Stage 2 finalists will continue developing their AI algorithms and will submit additional predictive algorithms to meet CMS' standard target. Stage 2 is slated to end in April 2021.

The finalists:

Ann Arbor Algorithms (Sterling Heights, Mich.)



ClosedLoop.ai (Austin, Texas)



Deloitte Consulting (Arlington, Va.)



Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)



Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)



Mathematica Policy Research (Princeton, N.J.)



University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville, Va.)

