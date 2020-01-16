Bon Secours Mercy Health invests in behavior change AI platform

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health announced on Jan. 15 a new partnership with Lirio, beginning with a direct investment in the artificial intelligence software startup's behavior change platform.

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Lirio will collaborate to develop personalized programs based on clinical data to improve health-related decision-making for patients at risk for chronic diseases including diabetes and hypertension, Justin McGoldrick, MD, the health system's chief clinical research and innovation officer, explained in the announcement.

The partners will ultimately commercialize the resulting programs for use by other health systems, and Bon Secours Mercy Health will also implement Lirio's existing programs for use across the health system.

