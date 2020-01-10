Physicians see 25% of their work being automated in the future, survey finds

With expectations that a sizable portion of their workflows could be taken over by artificial intelligence in the near future, many physicians are preparing by pursuing additional training in AI, a Stanford (Calif.) Medicine report found.

Based on a survey of more than 700 physicians, residents and medical students, the 2020 Health Trends Report found that physicians and residents estimate that about one-quarter of their work will be completely automated in the future. Medical students, meanwhile, expect that up to 31 percent of their work will be taken on by AI.

Perhaps in response to these expectations, many of those surveyed said they are seeking additional training in advanced technology, with almost half of physicians and nearly three-quarters of students doing so. While 13 percent of students said they are specifically pursuing AI training, more than 30 percent of physicians said they plan on taking classes in AI.

