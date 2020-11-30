Microsoft invests in AI virtual health platform: 4 details

Microsoft's venture fund invested in a digital health company focused on virtual care, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

Four details:

1. M12, Microsoft's venture fund, led a Series A funding round for Andor Health, which has an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered virtual health platform called ThinkAndor.

2. ThinkAndor's virtual assistant can bring relevant EHR information into virtual health sessions. It also uses natural language processing for voice-dictated notes and recommends tasks to push into the EHR.

3. The platform also manages the virtual waiting room and provides post-visit notifications for clinicians and care team members.

4. Andor Health aims to use the funding to expand into new markets and further develop technology to automate workflows.

More articles on data analytics:

COVID-19 data is about to flatten, drop and spike: 5 considerations when reviewing numbers

Ohio lab tech issues delay COVID-19 data; virus spread 'dramatically' affects health systems' ability to care for patients

Missouri bed capacity data has been a 'moving target' as hospitals switch platforms, reporting definitions





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.