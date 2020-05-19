Mount Sinai pioneers AI tech for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis

Mount Sinai Health System in New York City is using artificial intelligence in combination with imaging and clinical data to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients.

Researchers at Mount Sinai have developed an algorithm that can quickly detect COVID-19 based on how lungs appear in CT scans along with patient data such as age, sex, symptoms, bloodwork and potential contact with the virus. The algorithm imitates the workflow physicians use to diagnose COVID-19 and delivers a positive or negative diagnosis.

Mount Sinai researchers conducted scans of more than 900 patients received from institutional collaborators at Chinese hospitals between Jan.17 and March 3. The study's results suggested that the AI algorithm can analyze large amounts of data much faster than traditional methods, which carries a significant impact during the pandemic.

