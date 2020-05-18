Elon Musk claims AI chip could 'fix anything that's wrong with the brain'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk revealed his company Neuralink is developing a brain chip that can be implanted in a person in an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Mr. Musk's neural technology company is designing an implant to directly interface with the brain to treat brain injury and trauma, he said in the May 7 interview. The chip could address brain diseases and restore eyesight, hearing and limb movement, according to Mr. Musk.

"It could, in principle, fix anything that's wrong with the brain," Mr. Musk said.

Mr. Musk purported that Neuralink's brain chip could be ready to implant in humans within the year.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

Workers who lost their job due to the pandemic may be replaced by automation during recovery, researchers say

AI can categorize lung nodules' cancer risk, study suggests

Penn Medicine, Intel collaborate on AI to identify brain tumors

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.