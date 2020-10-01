Sentara launches predictive tool to identify patients most at risk for sepsis

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare created a new artificial intelligence system that allows providers to better predict which patients are most likely to develop sepsis.

In a Sept. 30 op-ed for The Daily Advance, Daniel Mulcrone, MD, a critical care intensivist at Sentara, highlighted the new tool, named the "Sepsis Sniffer."

Sentara's clinical business intelligence division recently designed and rolled out the tool, which helps clinicians more quickly spot cases of sepsis by helping pinpoint subtle clues that otherwise may go unnoticed in a clinical environment. COVID-19 is also emerging as a major contributor to sepsis in hospitalized patients, Dr. Mulcrone said.

In 2019, Sentara also partnered with Jvion, a data analytics company, to create an algorithm that can process 4,500 patient data points in real time to help predict the development of sepsis. With the technology, clinicians will receive an alert on their EHR screen if the algorithm determines the patient is at imminent risk for sepsis, allowing hospital staff to intervene and take action to prevent sepsis from occurring.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

AI can identify COVID-19 in lungs like physicians can, study shows

CMIO Corner: Did WWII lead to AI?

Bulk of clinical AI systems' data comes from just 3 states, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.