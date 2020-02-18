Sutter Health deploys AI platform to catch imaging discrepancies

Sutter Health has implemented artificial intelligence technology to analyze imaging data and physicians' notes to improve the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system's care quality and outcomes in diagnostic imaging.

Sutter Health first introduced the technology, an AI-powered quality platform from Ferrum Health, in a pilot program at Sutter Medical Foundation facilities in Sacramento in August 2019, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

The platform's computer vision and natural language processing algorithms analyze CT scans and radiologist reports to flag instances in which the imaging data does not appear to match the radiologist's diagnosis. Those scans then undergo further review, resulting in earlier interventions for easily overlooked nodules and other potentially cancerous abnormalities.

"For those rare instances where a nodule is overlooked, we can in a very quick time period — usually within 24 hours — continue the care process instead of waiting until larger nodules are detected at a later medical visit," Charles McDonnell, MD, a Sutter Medical Group radiologist and associate medical director of risk management, said in the release. "Having a system for quality coverage of our diagnostic decisions makes us stronger, more effective advocates for our patients and gives patients greater comfort and peace of mind."

More articles on AI:

AI measures blood flow in real time, predicting heart attack and stroke, study finds

Medtronic acquires AI company Digital Surgery

Only 44% of healthcare leaders say employees are prepared for AI adoption: 4 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.