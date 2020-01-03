Advocate Health Care implements AI tech to detect stroke more quickly

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., is using artificial intelligence-powered software that can recognize and respond to stroke within minutes, according to a Jan. 2 WTTW report.

The software, called Viz.AI, leverages deep learning and applies an algorithm to analyze a patient's brain scan to detect signs of a stroke.

"That workflow, normally, is someone would go to a hospital [emergency room], wait for a radiologist, then a specialist would be called — that can take 45 minutes, sometimes beyond an hour," Demetrius Lopes, MD, who serves as director of Advocate Health Care's stroke program, told the network. "This whole process has been cut down to about six minutes."

After the software scans the patient's MRI or CT scan, the technology can immediately notify the hospital's stroke team of the results via smartphone.

More articles on AI:

Dr. Eric Topol: How AI will restore 'humanity of medicine' this decade

NAM report: The success of healthcare AI depends on building consensus

Mayo Clinic partner Eko earns FDA 'breakthrough device' designation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.