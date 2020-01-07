Banner Health integrates AI-powered digital triage tool to improve patient experience

Phoenix-based Banner Health has partnered with Buoy Health to deploy its AI-powered digital triage tool to help patients navigate their care options online.

The Buoy Assistant is designed to improve the patient experience by empowering consumers as they make their way through their healthcare journey. The tool gives users access to clinician-developed content in the hopes of eliminating unnecessary healthcare spending.

Buoy Health was founded by a team of physicians and data-scientists at Boston-based Harvard Innovation Labs. The company aims to provide personalized clinical support to help them intelligently navigate the healthcare system.

"The Buoy platform provides a trustworthy tool for consumers to access reputable clinician-curated content and receive intelligent recommendations, ultimately removing dependencies and meaningless steps in the consumer care journey," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and co-founder of Buoy Health. "Buoy and Banner have a common goal of meeting consumers at the true front door of care — the moment a medical concern or question comes to mind, and the individual begins investigating."

