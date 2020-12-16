VA innovation division inks partnership to make healthcare data more accessible in clinical research

The Department of Veterans Affairs is teaming up with Israel-based health IT company MDClone to make healthcare data easier to access and use among researchers and other operational staff lacking technical training, according to a Dec. 16 news release.

The VHA Innovation Ecosystem tapped MDClone's data platform to power the program, which focuses on testing new care models and digital transformation initiatives for improving veterans' healthcare. The program will center around areas including COVID-19, precision medicine, chronic disease management and suicide prevention.

MDClone's platform pulls data insights for non-technical users based on questions they input, reducing timelines for quality improvement and clinical research. With data analyzed from the system, practitioners can identify leading indicators that intervene with patients most at risk for issues such as suicide and COVID-19.

The MDClone platform will use synthetic data, which is artificially generated to strip veterans' health data of any identifying factors and preserve patient privacy, according to the news release.

