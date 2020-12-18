UCHealth gives workers wearables to track health after COVID-19 vaccine

Some frontline workers at UCHealth were given wearable body sensors to track their health after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, the Aurora, Colo.-based health system said Dec. 17.

Each coin-sized wearable device monitors the worker's heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature. Its recipients begin wearing the device two days prior to their vaccination and keep it on for seven days after.

The workers also complete vaccination health surveys daily, and they are notified if any of their signs or symptoms require follow-up actions.

"The participation of our frontline health care workers in this vaccine monitoring program serves as an important operational milestone in scaling the program for the larger population, particularly with vulnerable patient populations and seniors in long-term care environments," Richard Zane, MD, UCHealth's chief innovation officer, said in a news release.

