22 digital health startups that raised over $50M in 2020

Digital healthcare companies saw big investments in 2020, with funding rounds sometimes totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Below is a roundup of 22 digital health startups that raised over $50 million in 2020:

January

Color , a Burlingame, Calif.-based population genomics and healthcare technology company, closed a $75 million series D funding round.





, a Burlingame, Calif.-based population genomics and healthcare technology company, closed a $75 million series D funding round. Nference , a Cambridge, Mass.-based artificial intelligence software startup, raised $60 million in a series B funding round.





, a Cambridge, Mass.-based artificial intelligence software startup, raised $60 million in a series B funding round. Komodo Health, a startup building a massive database of health information, closed a $50 million series C funding round.

February

Karius , a Redwood City, Calif.-based startup developing liquid biopsy tests for infectious diseases, closed a $165 million series B funding round.





, a Redwood City, Calif.-based startup developing liquid biopsy tests for infectious diseases, closed a $165 million series B funding round. San Francisco-based technology company Verana Health closed a $100 million series D funding round.





closed a $100 million series D funding round. Innovaccer, a San Francisco-based healthcare data startup, closed a $70 million series C financing round.

March

Alignment Healthcare , an Orange, Calif.-based Medicare Advantage company, raised $135 million in a series C funding round.





, an Orange, Calif.-based Medicare Advantage company, raised $135 million in a series C funding round. Burlingame, Calif.-based Lyra Health , a technology platform that allows employers to offer staff access to personalized mental health services, closed a $75 million series C funding round.





, a technology platform that allows employers to offer staff access to personalized mental health services, closed a $75 million series C funding round. Columbus, Ohio-based Olive, a company that automates, monitors and improves repetitive, high-volume tasks and workflows using artificial intelligence, closed out a $51 million series E funding round

April

Visby Medical , a San Jose, Calif.-based healthcare technology company that develops diagnostic products, raised $70 million to develop a device platform to make diagnostics accurate, rapid and accessible.





, a San Jose, Calif.-based healthcare technology company that develops diagnostic products, raised $70 million to develop a device platform to make diagnostics accurate, rapid and accessible. Alan , a Paris-based digital health insurance provider, closed a series C funding round totaling about $54 million in April.





, a Paris-based digital health insurance provider, closed a series C funding round totaling about $54 million in April. New York-based startup Tyto Care, which offers an all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand remote medical examinations, raised $50 million in a series B funding round.

May

Amwell, a Boston-based telehealth platform that seeks to connect providers, insurers, patients and innovators, received $194 million in a series C funding round.

June

DispatchHealth , Denver-based company offers on-demand telehealth services and in-person emergency room and hospital substitutions, garnered $135.8 million in a series C funding round.





, Denver-based company offers on-demand telehealth services and in-person emergency room and hospital substitutions, garnered $135.8 million in a series C funding round. Cedar, a New York City-based patient engagement and financial technology company, raised $102M in a series C funding round.

July

Thrive Earlier Detection , a Cambridge, Mass.-based telehealth company seeking to incorporate cancer detection technology into routine medical care, closed a $257 million series B funding round.





, a Cambridge, Mass.-based telehealth company seeking to incorporate cancer detection technology into routine medical care, closed a $257 million series B funding round. Ro secured $200 million in a series C funding round. The New York City-based startup is the parent company of telehealth apps Roman, which provides services for men experiencing issues such as erectile dysfunction and baldness, as well as Rory, which comprises products for menopausal women. It also leads a digital health brand called Zero, which aims to help customers quit smoking.





secured $200 million in a series C funding round. The New York City-based startup is the parent company of telehealth apps Roman, which provides services for men experiencing issues such as erectile dysfunction and baldness, as well as Rory, which comprises products for menopausal women. It also leads a digital health brand called Zero, which aims to help customers quit smoking. Heal, a Los Angeles-based company that provides patients with a telemedicine and an Uber-esque service for on-call physicians, received $100 million in series D funding from Humana.

August

Ginger , a San Francisco-based on-demand mental healthcare app, closed a $50 million series D funding round.





, a San Francisco-based on-demand mental healthcare app, closed a $50 million series D funding round. Lyra Health built upon its March funding round by completing a series D round of $110 million, which boosted its valuation to $1.1 billion and earned it unicorn status.

October

Lark Health, a Mountain View, Calif.-based company focusing on chronic disease prevention and management, raised $70 million in series C and debt funding.

December

Building upon its March funding round, Olive completed a $225.5 million series F funding round and boosted its overall valuation to $1.5 billion.

