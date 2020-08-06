Kaiser Permanente, Cigna join $50M funding round in digital mental health startup

Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare app, announced Aug. 6 the close of its $50 million Series D financing round.

The venture arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Cigna both joined the $50 million financing round, which was led by Advance Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Ginger offers behavioral health coaching, therapy and psychiatry services via its smartphone platform, which is used by members in more than 30 countries. The company's recently formed Ginger Advisory Board includes experts from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and University of Washington in Seattle.

