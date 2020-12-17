Verily raises $700M to expand population health, clinical care platforms

Google sister company Verily announced Dec. 17 the close of its recent $700 million investment round.

Five details:

1. Verily's parent company, Alphabet, served as a leader of the financing round as well as other investors, including Silver Lake and Temasek, according to a news release emailed to Becker's.

2. The financing will support Verily's expansion of its commercial businesses, including its clinical research platform Baseline and Verily Health Platforms, which offers population health, clinical care delivery and chronic disease management services.

3. Since the start of the pandemic, Verily's Baseline platform has provided COVID-19 testing and research and with partner organizations has screened and tested nearly 2 million people at 351 testing sites.

4. Verily Health Platforms launched its Healthy at Work program this year to help businesses and universities reopen safely during the pandemic with digital tools to screen people for COVID-19 and to conduct contact tracing.

5. Verily will also use the funding to advance its life sciences programs in surgery, pathology and immunology.

