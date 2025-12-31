National patient experience scores held largely steady in 2024, with modest improvements in several key areas.



Compared to 2023, the latest HCAHPS data from CMS shows small gains in measures tied to staff courtesy, responsiveness and overall hospital ratings, while most communication and discharge metrics remained flat.

Only a handful of measures declined slightly from 2023 to 2024, primarily within “agree” or “usually” response categories, while the most positive- and negative-response scores remained stable, suggesting redistribution rather than deterioration in patient experience.

Below are 72 hospital patient experience benchmarks based on national HCAHPS measures from CMS. Data was collected from hospitals in the calendar year 2024 and published on CMS’ Provider Data Catalog Nov. 26. Learn more about the methodology here.

Communication with hospital staff

Nurses always communicated well: 80% Nurses sometimes or never communicated well: 4% Nurses usually communicated well: 16% Nurses always treated them with courtesy and respect: 87% Nurses sometimes or never treated them with courtesy and respect: 3% Nurses usually treated them with courtesy and respect: 10% Nurses always listened carefully: 78% Nurses sometimes or never listened carefully: 4% Nurses usually listened carefully: 18% Nurses always explained things so they could understand: 76% Nurses sometimes or never explained things so they could understand: 5% Nurses usually explained things so they could understand: 19% Physicians always communicated well: 80% Physicians sometimes or never communicated well: 5% Physicians usually communicated well: 15% Physicians always treated them with courtesy and respect: 86% Physicians sometimes or never treated them with courtesy and respect: 3% Physicians usually treated them with courtesy and respect: 11% Physicians always listened carefully: 79% Physicians sometimes or never listened carefully: 5% Physicians usually listened carefully: 16% Physicians always explained things so they could understand: 75% Physicians sometimes or never explained things so they could understand: 6% Physicians usually explained things so they could understand: 19%

Responsiveness of hospital staff

Patients always received help as soon as they wanted: 67% Patients sometimes or never received help as soon as they wanted: 9% Patients usually received help as soon as they wanted: 24% Patients always received call button help as soon as they wanted: 65% Patients sometimes or never received call button help as soon as they wanted: 9% Patients usually received call button help as soon as they wanted: 26% Patients always received bathroom help as soon as they wanted: 68% Patients sometimes or never received bathroom help as soon as they wanted: 10% Patients usually received bathroom help as soon as they wanted: 22

Communication about medicines

Staff always explained medicines before giving it to them: 62% Staff sometimes or never explained: 19% Staff usually explained: 19% Staff always explained what new medications were for: 75% Staff sometimes or never explained new medications: 9% Staff usually explained new medications: 16% Staff always explained possible side effects: 49% Staff sometimes or never explained possible side effects: 29% Staff usually explained possible side effects: 22%

Discharge information

Yes, staff did give patients information about what to do during their recovery at home: 87% No, staff did not give patients information about what to do during their recovery at home: 13% No, staff did not give patients information about help after discharge: 15% Yes, staff did give patients information about help after discharge: 85% No, staff did not give patients information about possible symptoms: 12% Yes, staff did give patients information about possible symptoms: 88% Patients who agree they understood their care when they left the hospital: 41% Patients who disagree or strongly disagree they understood their care when they left the hospital: 6% Patients who strongly agree they understood their care when they left the hospital: 53%

Cleanliness of hospital environment

Room was always clean: 74% Room was sometimes or never clean: 8% Room was usually clean: 18%

Quietness of hospital environment

Always quiet at night: 62% Sometimes or never quiet at night: 9% Usually quiet at night: 29%

Transition of care

Patients who agree that staff took their preferences into account: 46% Patients who disagree or strongly disagree that staff took their preferences into account: 7% Patients who strongly agree that staff took their preferences into account: 47% Patients who agree they understood their responsibilities when they left the hospital: 43% Patients who disagree or strongly disagree they understood their responsibilities when they left the hospital: 5% Patients who strongly agree they understood their responsibilities when they left the hospital: 52% Patients who agree they understood their medications when they left the hospital: 36% Patients who disagree or strongly disagree they understood their medications when they left the hospital: 5% Patients who strongly agree they understood their medications when they left the hospital: 59%

Overall hospital rating

67. Patients who gave a rating of six or lower: 8%

68. Patients who gave a rating of seven or eight : 19%

69. Patients who gave a rating of nine or 10: 73%

70. Patients probably would not or definitely would not recommend the hospital: 5%

71. Yes, patients would definitely recommend the hospital: 71%

72. Yes, patients would probably recommend the hospital: 24%