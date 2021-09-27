5 recent health IT, innovation partnerships 

Here are five recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is integrating a new digital musculoskeletal rehabilitation platform within its care offerings so that musculoskeletal patients can have access to physical therapy both virtually and in person. IncludeHealth created the operating system in collaboration with Google and ProMedica.

2. Houston Methodist and Amazon Web Services teamed up to bring voice assistants into hospital settings.

3. The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston is launching a genomic dataset with Helix, a direct-to-consumer genomics company, in a partnership that reportedly is the first of its kind.

4. The Clinic, a joint virtual health venture between the Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, is teaming up with ReviveHealth to enable ReviveHealth members to get virtual second opinions for more than 550 specialties from Cleveland Clinic.

5. Telehealth providers Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds are teaming up with a group of large employers including Walmart, Target and Accenture, to create a digital health program that aims to reduce health disparities in Black Americans.