MUSC launches genomics program to drive precision medicine: 3 details

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston is launching a genomic dataset with Helix, a direct-to-consumer genomics company, in a partnership that has been dubbed the first of its kind.
Three details:
- For the initiative, named In Our DNA SC, MUSC will use Helix's Sequence Once, Query Often model and its end-to-end integration platform to enable genetic insights throughout a patient's life, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The collaboration will also develop a clinical and genomic dataset from patients to help researchers learn more about diseases, how to better treat them and more.
- Patients will only be eligible to participate in the program at select MUSC locations. Patients must also consent to contributing their genetic data to the dataset, according to the release. The partnership is expected to grow to include other healthcare organizations and MUSC locations, the release said.
- Helix is also working with AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.) to offer 10,000 Florida residents free DNA tests to study how genomics can help prevent, diagnose and treat diseases.