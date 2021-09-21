Cleveland Clinic inks consumer health partnership for telehealth 2nd opinion service: 3 details

Listen
The Clinic, a joint virtual health venture between the Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, is teaming up with ReviveHealth to enable ReviveHealth members to get virtual second opinions for more than 550 specialties from Cleveland Clinic.
Three details:
- The partnership is seeking to bring members of ReviveHealth, a telehealth company, affordable and highly accessible virtual care, powered by Amwell, according to a Sept. 21 news release shared with Becker's.
- ReviveHealth members will not have to pay any additional copay or deductibles outside of their monthly membership fee.
- The market for second opinions is projected to grow to $7 billion by 2024, up from $2.7 billion in 2019, according to the release. Twenty-eight percent of patients who receive a second opinion for a life-altering diagnosis receive a change in diagnosis, according to the release.