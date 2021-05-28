10 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Google, Amazon & more

Here are 10 recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Google.

1. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System partnered with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to launch an international competition in Detroit to propose ideas for reducing health inequalities through technology.

2. University Park, Pa.-based Penn State College of Medicine built an Amazon Alexa skill to deliver care interventions to breast cancer patients in their own homes.

3. Amwell unveiled its new Converge telehealth platform, which can host and operate digital offerings from Cleveland Clinic, Google Cloud and others.

4. Amazon Care, the e-commerce giant's new healthcare venture, signed its first enterprise client, the company said May 5. The new client is Precor, a fitness company recently acquired by Peloton.

5. Google and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine teamed up to develop an artificial intelligence tool to support clinician work by triaging mammography patients.

6. The University of Washington partnered with Microsoft and the Creative Destruction Lab, a nonprofit science and tech program, to launch a collaborative focused on artificial intelligence and biomedical innovations, the organizations said May 20.

7. UPMC Health Plan rolled out a tool that lets members learn more about their benefits and health insurance topics by voicing questions to Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices.

8. While Microsoft's $19.7 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance Communications is poised to increase its healthcare footprint, the tech giant's top cloud official told CNBC it is not interested in automating everything physicians do.

9. The Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine launched its Health Equity Tracker, a Google.org-funded data platform showing the disparate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color and those with a lower socioeconomic status.

10. HCA Healthcare inked a multiyear collaboration with Google Cloud focused on building a health data analytics platform to support the Nashville, Tenn.-based system's clinical and operational workflows.