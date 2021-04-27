Henry Ford Health System, Google Cloud to launch health inequality innovation competition: 6 details

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System partnered with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to launch an international competition in Detroit to propose ideas for reducing health inequalities using technology, according to an April 27 news release.

Six details:

The Digital Inclusion Challenge will kick off May 19 and run through the summer.



The winner will receive $75,000 in cash and support toward developing their digital solution at Henry Ford.



All entries are due by June 24.



Entrepreneurs, clinicians, engineers, designers and other innovators are invited to participate. Women and minority applicants will be actively recruited for the challenge.



Twenty finalists will be announced in July. By the late summer, the list will be narrowed down to five who will participate in a live pitch competition.



All entries that address digital inclusion will be considered, with a focus on those concepts that address the biggest pain points for digitally excluded patients.

Carladenise Edwards, PhD, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Henry Ford Health System said: "Through cross-industry partnerships, our ability to adopt technologies designed to end the disparities in health outcomes due to race, ethnicity, or gender increases exponentially. We have achieved amazing advances in digital enablement in healthcare, especially over the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic challenged us to think and act differently on behalf of our communities. But – if the populations experiencing the worse health outcomes aren't benefiting from those achievements, then our journey is far from over."

