Microsoft acquires AI firm Nuance in $16B deal to expand health offerings

Microsoft will buy speech recognition company Nuance Communications for $16 billion, according to an April 12 article by NBC.

Microsoft announced the deal April 12, saying Nuance's technology will be used to expand its healthcare offerings for its cloud products. Nuance currently sells tools for recognizing and transcribing speech in physician visits, voicemails and more.

Nuance is well known for its voice recognition technology and has been a potential acquisition target for Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft for several years.

