UPMC Health Plan members can now ask Amazon Alexa, Google Home devices for insurance info 

UPMC Health Plan rolled out a tool May 24 that lets members learn more about their benefits and health insurance topics by voicing questions to Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices.

The UPMC Health Plan Virtual Concierge is available 24/7 to members who have access to an Amazon or Google digital assistant device.

Once a member opens the UPMC Health Plan Alexa Skill or Google Assistant, they can ask questions such as where to get a flu shot, whether certain services are covered and how to get a new member card.